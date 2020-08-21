NEARLY 700 people were stopped from travelling on Welsh trains last week for not wearing masks.

Wearing a face covering on public transport became mandatory in Wales on July 27.

Transport for Wales (TfW) revealed that 681 passengers were refused travel for not complying with the rules in the past week.

TfW says it is working with British Transport Police to ensure the regulations are followed.

Both organisations are reminding the public of the importance of wearing face coverings on public transport.

Failure to do so will see you refused travel and potentially fined.

There are some exceptions such as children under the age of 11, people who experience breathing difficulties, or those with a physical or mental illness, impairment or disability.

“The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority," said Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales rail services safety and assurance director.

"From July 27 we have deployed the '3E' approach of engage, explain and encourage as we recognised the benefit of wearing face coverings in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

"This helps us to keep everyone safe who uses our services as the lockdown measures are relaxed.

“We are not seeing the levels of compliance on our services in all areas so we have had to make the tough decision for the safety of our customers and colleagues to move to step up our enforcement activity.

"In partnership with the British Transport Police we will be refusing travel for people who are not respecting these rules.

"This could also result in some travellers being asked to leave the train at stations before their intended destination and even fined by British Transport Police.”

BTP Wales Chief Inspector Jon Cooze said: “The requirement to wear an appropriate face covering on all public transport services is an additional safeguard to enhance the requirement to maintain two-metres social distancing where it is possible to do so.

“BTP officers are on patrol across the network and will continue to work with TfW staff to help ensure all customers have a safe and confident journey.

"We are nonetheless prepared and determined to use the penalties available in the new Coronavirus Regulations where there is non-compliance or blatant disregard for these safer travel rules.”

Customers are encouraged to put on their face covering before entering stations and will be required to do so before boarding trains.

A three-layer face covering is strongly recommended by the Welsh Government.