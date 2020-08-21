OUR Camera Club members have been out in force taking pictures of the nature, urban and rural areas all across Gwent.
Here we provide some of our favourite pictures from the past few days taken by some of the 3,000+ members.
To join the group, search South Wales Argus Camera Club and send a request or click here.
Big Pit in all its glory. Picture: Carl Witcombe.
Buzz Lightyear on an exploration mission. Picture: Christopher Parry.
Stormy skies over a church in Caerleon. Picture: Sandra Cavill.
A scenic view of Cwmcarn. Picture: Wayne Hawkins.
A detailed image of a subway tunnel. Picture: Anthony Williams.
A peaceful sunset at Keepers Pond, Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Symes
Raindrops captured on a rainy day in New Inn. Picture: Fatma Richards.
Ruperra Castle stands proud. Picture: David Saunders.
A calming image of the sunset taken by Jennifer Wareham.
The viaduct and Iron Bridge in Monmouth. Picture: Anto Roberts.