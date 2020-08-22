VIRGIN Atlantic have made a number of changes to its Flying Club loyalty scheme.

We've put together a round-up of what it means for you.

What is changing for Flying Club members?

After becoming the first UK airline to automatically extend loyalty status in March 2020, with all Flying Club Gold and Silver members given an extra six months’ tier status, and all voucher validity extended, Virgin Atlantic is now further extending validity by an additional six months.

It means all members will have an extra year in total to maintain tier status and redeem a host of benefits.

The automatic extension gives members more time to use their valuable miles, achieve tier points or use rewards such as Companion, Upgrade or Clubhouse vouchers.

Furthermore, in a first for any UK airline loyalty programme, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will now also be able to earn tier points on Virgin Atlantic redemption flights using miles – providing greater opportunities for customers to progress or maintain their tier status, every time they fly with Virgin Atlantic.

What have Virgin Atlantic said about the changes?

Oli Byers, senior vice president of Data and Customer Loyalty at Virgin Atlantic said: “We recognise our loyalty programme is extremely important to our Flying Club members and we want to ensure our most loyal customers don’t lose out on their benefits while they’ve had less opportunity to fly with Virgin Atlantic.”

“This additional six-month extension - making an extra year in total – gives our members peace of mind that they have even more time to enjoy and renew their hard-earned tier status or redeem their vouchers.

"Following our return to the skies last month, we’re committed to supporting our customers and welcoming them back on board when the time is right for them.

“We’re also making bold changes to deliver a programme which puts the needs of our members first.

"The introduction of tier points for redemption flights is an industry-leading move that will help customers progress to Silver or Gold membership more quickly and, in turn, enjoy even more rewards with their membership.

"We also know our customers love the vouchers we offer, so we’ve improved these to make the conditions simpler and more generous so they are even easier for customers to use.”

Up until now, tier points were only awarded for flights paid for with cash or Miles Plus Money, but in a shake-up of reward bookings to support customers, they will now also be awarded when purchased using miles only, ensuring members are rewarded every single time they choose to fly with Virgin Atlantic.

What will happen for members who book from September 1?

Any member that books from September 1, 2020 with miles, or flies on a service which was purchased using miles, will receive the same tier points as if they were booking with money.

It means more opportunities to reach the 400 tier points required to progress from Red to Silver status, or the 1,000 tier points needed to become a Gold member and unlock a host of incredible benefits.

What is changing for Gold and Silver members?

Gold and Silver members need to earn 1,000 tier points and 400 tier points, respectively, to maintain their status for another year.

Following the latest extension, these members will have an extra year in total added to their membership, providing them with extra time to reach their goal.

A new membership card will not be sent but a digital membership card can be viewed online and downloaded via the Virgin Atlantic app.

Flying Club accounts will be updated soon so that members can login online and see how many tier points they have and the new end date of their membership year.

Are vouchers being extended?

Flying Club members can earn a host of rewards throughout the year and for those that were valid as of March 13, 2020, Virgin Atlantic is extending validity by a further six months to twelve months in total for customers to redeem them, effective immediately.

These rewards include:

Gold member vouchers

Gold member Companion reward for Gold status renewal

One cabin upgrade for Gold member 2000 tier point reward

Clubhouse passes for Gold member 1500 tier point reward

Credit card vouchers

Companion reward

Premium upgrades

Clubhouse passes

What other changes are happening to companion, upgrade and clubhouse vouchers?

Virgin say the terms and conditions for Companion, Upgrade and Clubhouse vouchers have been changed to make them simpler and more rewarding, with a single set of rules for each of the three voucher types regardless of whether they’ve been awarded through a Virgin Atlantic credit card or Gold tier status.

The airline says it’ll now be easier for members to find availability and enjoy their well-earned benefits, with tier and booking class restrictions removed.

Companion vouchers can now be used in conjunction with a ticket in any booking class and can be used in any cabin of travel regardless of tier status.

Gold and Silver can book their companion into any cabin for zero miles and Red members can book their companion into Economy and Premium for zero miles or Upper Class at a 50 per cent miles discount. Taxes and fees apply.

Upgrade vouchers can now be used in conjunction with a ticket in any booking class, for a one cabin upgrade for a return flight (excludes original bookings made in Economy Light).

Clubhouse vouchers will be valid for one entry to any Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, when booked on a Virgin Atlantic flight or with Joint Venture partners Delta Air Lines, Air France or KLM (when travelling internationally). Gold members will continue to receive two Clubhouse vouchers.

As part of the simplification of our vouchers, all existing vouchers will now enjoy the more flexible and generous usage conditions being introduced, effective immediately.

Plaza Premium Lounge changes

From August 20, all Upper Class, Gold Flying Club members and eligible customers of partner carriers, including Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM, will be able to use the Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal 2, enjoying complimentary hot and cold food and beverages in relaxed surroundings.

Customers of Virgin Atlantic and its partners will also receive a special welcome with an exclusive premium drinks package, which includes champagne.

When did Virgin Atlantic restart flights?

Virgin Atlantic recommenced some scheduled passenger flights on July 20, 2020 and is currently operating a limited schedule of core routes between London Heathrow and Barbados, New York-JFK, Los Angeles, Miami, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Further routes are planned from Heathrow this autumn, including Atlanta, Delhi, Mumbai, Lagos, Montego Bay, Antigua, Grenada and Johannesburg. External conditions and travel restrictions continue to be monitored closely.

Virgin Atlantic say they continue to offer flexible rebooking policies to support customers’ travel plans.

If anything changes, customers are able to change the dates on a booking twice, all the way up until September 30, 2022 with no change fee.