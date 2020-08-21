SUPERMARKET chain Sainsbury’s are making a number of changes to their Nectar Card scheme from next month.

The move is set to make accounts more “safe and secure", and will recquire Nectar Card holders to use different details to access their account.

When is it changing?

The changes will come into effect from August 31.

After that date, you’ll no longer need your account number to access your points total via the app or online.

MORE NEWS:

As an alternative, Sainsbury’s will allow you to use your email address as your main login username.

Why is the Nectar Card scheme changing?

The supermarket giant says the move will not only make logging in simpler, but safer.

You’ll be able to use the same login both for your online grocery shopping and your Nectar account.

A spokesperson for Nectar told The Mirror: "We know Nectar card numbers are impossible to remember. So soon, you won't have to dig out your card every time you need to log in.

"In the coming weeks we'll start moving Nectar members to our new My ID login service.

"These changes will be staggered so don't worry if you don’t see this new login for a while.

"When the change is complete, you'll be able to log in to our website and app using your email instead of card number.

"In future we will roll out more changes to making managing accounts easier, including only needing to update account details in one place."

Do I need to do anything?

"Your communication preferences stay the same for each account, and your data remains safe and secure,” said the company’s spokesperson.

"There are no changes in how you use Nectar with our other partners.

"If you would rather not have a shared login with our My ID service (for example if you set up an account for a relative) then please make sure you update one of your accounts to use a different email address by August 31."

What are the benefits of having a Nectar Card?

Nectar points are collected for every £1 you spend on valid products in Sainsbury’s stores as well as every litre of fuel bought at Sainsbury’s petrol stations.

From time to time, Sainsbury’s introduces special deals on Nectar points, allowing you to collect more when purchasing certain products or doubling your points on some purchases.

You can redeem your Nectar points against purchases in Sainsbury’s, or you can use them for other deals such as holidays, cinema trips and days out.

You do have to register your Nectar card before you can redeem points and claim rewards.

You can do this by calling the Nectar helpline on 0344 811 0811 or visiting nectar.com.

Sainsbury’s has suggestions on how and where you can spend your points - from train travel to new gadgets.