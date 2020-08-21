A MAN is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Newport.
The incident, which occurred in the Ringland area of the city, happened at around 3.50pm yesterday.
The 26-year-old victim was stabbed in the leg and back and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport for treatment.
Gwent Police are now investigating in order to locate the offender.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a call reporting an altercation on Ringland Circle, Newport.
"A 26-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his leg/back. He was taken to the RGH for treatment where he currently remains.
"Enquiries ongoing to locate the offender."