A MAN who spat in the face of a woman and threatened to infect a police officer with coronavirus has been jailed.
Cordell Lincoln Roberts, 30, of Commercial Road, Pill, Newport, was locked up for six months after being found guilty of the offences after a trial.
At the city’s magistrates’ court, he was convicted of common assault and assaulting an emergency worker.
Roberts was also found guilty of an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.
MORE NEWS
Stalker ‘destroyed’ ex-girlfriend’s life after refusing to accept break-up
Husband was held on suspicion of murder after wife drunkenly fell down stairs
WRU ‘worked with police’ to bring paedophile rugby coach to justice
The court heard how the defendant “spat in the face of the complainant and the assault on the officer included the threat of transmitting coronavirus”.
Roberts was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.
His offences against her were of a domestic violence nature.
Roberts was also ordered to pay £200 costs, a £122 surcharge and £100 in compensation.
Comments are closed on this article.