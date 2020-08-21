GWENT Police are re-appealing for information to find 16-year-old Asli Fergar who has been reported as missing.
Miss Fergar, from Newport, was reported as missing on Tuesday, August 11.
She was last seen in Newport on the afternoon of Monday, August 10.
Enquiries so far indicate she may be in the Portsmouth area.
Miss Fergar is described as being five feet five inches tall, of medium build, with black and purple, straight, shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000289953.
Miss Fergar is also urged to get in contact to confirm she is safe and well.
