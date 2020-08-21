Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At Reviewed, we want to help you find not only the best products but the best tech products at the best prices. Today we found some fantastic deals on the Amazon Echo Show, our favourite WiFi router, an affordable smart plug, and Casper mattresses.

Save 27%: D-Link DIR-878 Dual Band Wireless Router

Credit: D-Link

If you’re one of the thousands of brits now working from home on a regular basis, you’re going to need a fast and reliable internet connection. The D-Link DIR-878 is the best WiFi router we have ever tested and offers blisteringly fast speeds, reliable connections, and an incredibly easy setup process. Even at full price, it’s excellent value for money.

Right now Amazon is selling the DIR-878 for £80.89, that’s £30 off the original price of £110.99. That’s a great price and absolutely worth the money if you’re likely to be working remotely for the foreseeable future.

Get the D-Link DIR-878 from Amazon for £80.89 (Save 30.10)

Save up to 30%: TP-Link Smart Plugs

Credit: Amazon / TP-Link

One of the easiest and most affordable ways to build a more connected home is by using smart plugs. These compact little devices fit into traditional wall plugs, upgrading them to smart home devices with remote control, scheduling, and power usage monitoring via smartphone apps. And if you’re already on the smart home bandwagon, you can even integrate them into your existing smart home system.

Right now Kasa TP-Link smart plugs are on sale on Amazon including the regular Kasa smart plugs and the Kasa smart powerstrip. Both devices can be remotely controlled via the TP-Link smartphone app, feature a schedule and timer function, and will work in tandem with Alexa and Google Home while the power strip is also compatible with Samsung SmartThings. As an added bonus none of these devices requires the use of a smart home hub or an existing smart home ecosystem so even if you haven’t jumped on the Alexa bandwagon you’ll still be able to use them.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug from Amazon for £24.99 (Save £30)

Get the TP-Link Kasa WiFi Powerstrip from Amazon for £29.52 (Save £5.47)

Save 25%: Amazon Echo Show Devices

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy

Speaking of Alexa, if you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of smart home ecosystems, our favourite smart speaker with a display—the Echo Show 5—is £20 off its usual price. The Echo Show 5 usually costs £79.99 but for a limited time, Amazon is selling this device for £59.99. In testing, we loved how lightweight this Alexa-enabled device is, but also how clear and visible the screen is for everything from video chatting to getting helpful tips for cooking and more. Amazon is also selling the larger Echo Show 8 for £89.99, that’s £30 off its usual price of £119.99.

If you would prefer a screenless smart speaker, the incredibly popular and top-rated Echo 3 is also on sale for £69.99, that’s £20 off the regular price of £89.99. The Echo 3 is the best Amazon smart speaker we have ever tested. It features great sound quality for the price and offers the best blend of performance and value.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for £59.99 (Save £20)

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for £89.99 (Save £30)

Get the Amazon Echo 3 for £69.99 (Save £20)

Save up to 44%: Casper Mattresses

Credit: Casper

We here at Reviewed are no stranger to Casper mattresses. The internet-famous retailer is an expert at crafting beds-in-a-box that result in plenty of dreamy nights of sleep, and right now, Amazon is offering major savings of up to 50% off on the company’s Essential and Original mattress collections.

While we haven’t tested the Essential mattress the brand’s Original mattress is our Editor-in-Chief, David Kender's, current bed of choice. Not only has he been sleeping on this Casper model for more than four years, but he also dubbed it as his perfect match.

Get the Casper Essential Mattress from Amazon for between £165 - £329.99 (Save up to £220)

Get the Casper Original Mattress from Amazon for between £157.30 - £467.49 (Save up to £299.45)

Save 11% Sistema Bento Cube Box to Go

Credit: Amazon / Sistema

As anyone who packed their own lunch knows, a well-organised lunchbox makes all the difference. The hugely popular Sistema Bento Cube Box to Go lunch boxes are a great choice as the adjustable compartments they allow you to separate out your lunch ingredients in a wide variety of configurations. They also come with a separately sealable pot that lets you pack yoghurt or salad dressing alongside a sandwich without any danger of it leaking.

Get the Sistema Bento Cube Box to Go lunchboxes from Amazon for £7.99 (Save £1)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.