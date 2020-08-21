HIGH winds are expected to hit Gwent today.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the area.

The Met Office has warned of gusts of almost 50mph in the region.

Ebbw Vale is expected to be the worst hit by the winds, with gusts reaching 48mph.

Some travel disruption and coastal flooding is being warned by The Met Office, with power losses also a possibility.

The roads have already been impacted with the Severn Bridge closing this morning.

Flood alerts are also in force for the Usk at Newport and the Wye at Chepstow and Tintern.

On its website, the Met Office said: “Strong winds on Friday are expected to lead to some travel disruption and perhaps some temporary power disruption.

"Winds are then expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and evening.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer."

The gusts are caused by the remnants of Storm Ellen, which moved from Ireland over to Wales.

Winds of up to 66mph were recorded at Pembrey Sands in west Wales yesterday, the Met Office said.

While parts of Ireland experienced 89mph winds during the height of Storm Ellen.