A LIMITED number of small-scale outdoor events are set to be trialled in Wales in an effort to begin a phased approach to the safe reopening of the events industry.

The move is part of further changes to coronavirus regulations announced today by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Indoor visits to care homes will also be allowed from Saturday, August 29.

However, the First Minister will emphasise that the return of pupils to schools and colleges from September 1 is top priority during this 21-day regulation cycle.

The Welsh Government says it recognises the value of the events sector to Wales and how cultural, sports and business events are a vital part of the visitor economy.

Initially three small events, with limits of up to 100 people, and subject to strict risk assessments, will be held across Wales later this month.

If these small events can be carried out safely, and transmission of the virus remains low, it is hoped the next stage will be increased numbers of participants, allowing a limited number of spectators to attend sporting events and potentially considering trialling small scale business events.

In the coming weeks three small scale events will be trialled to inform future review processes.

Theatr Clwyd’s proposals for a number of live outdoor performances from August 27

Welsh Triathlon’s planned ‘Return to Racing’ competition at Pembrey Country Park which will be a closed venue and without spectators

A car rally at Anglesey Circuit/Trac Mon Race track

The First Minister has also confirmed that from Saturday, August 22, extended households can expand to include up to four households in an exclusive, extended arrangement. From the same day, weddings and funerals will be able to include a meal for up to 30 people, in suitably socially distant settings.

Subject to the successful resumption of weddings and funerals, it is hoped to further increase the range of indoor ceremonies allowed in the next review period, including christenings, baptisms and bar mitzvahs.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “While coronavirus remains effectively suppressed in Wales and cases continue to fall, the situation in the rest of the UK and further afield is still problematic.

“We appreciate how hard it has been for families not seeing their loved ones and the impact restrictions on visiting care homes is having on people’s emotional, mental and even physical health.

“In an effort to address this we have been working closely with partners and intend to allow indoor visits to care homes to recommence.

“We will continue to talk with event organisers about the possible resumption of some other activities later in the autumn.

“For the time being, we need to learn from how we can safely hold outdoor events while maintaining social distancing."

From 1 September, schools and further education colleges will return from the summer break, and will teach pupils through a variety of ways, either in the classroom or remotely.

The First Minister added: “The return of pupils is the most significant important activity which will take place in Wales during the next 21 days and most of the headroom we have is being devoted to making this a success.

“It is critical that we get children back into schools in the safest possible way.”