KATE Garraway has announced that she is taking a break from hosting ITV's Good Morning Britain to look after her family.

The presenter, 53, thanked viewers for their support on Friday (August 21) as her husband Derek Draper remains ill from the effects of coronavirus.

What did Kate say?

Closing the show, Garraway said she would not appear next week so she could help her son prepare for secondary school.

She said: “I’m actually not here next week, I’m taking a bit of time off to help Billy get sorted for secondary school, Darcey as well, get into school.

“And also Derek, look after things on that.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through challenging times.”

Speaking to co-presenter Alex Beresford, she added: “And everybody here – you and Ben and Adil and all the people on and off screen, you’ve been amazing.”

When was Kate's husband Derek Draper taken ill?

Former lobbyist and political adviser Draper, 53, from Chorley in Lancashire, was taken to hospital on March 29 after struggling to breathe, with doctors eventually putting him in an induced coma on April 5.

Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain in July after taking time off while her husband remained critically ill.

The couple share a daughter, Darcey, and a son, Billy.

When will Kate Garraway return to Smooth Radio?

Kate, who has hosted a weekday mid-morning show on Smooth Radio between 10am and 1pm since 2014, has been absent from the station since the start of pandemic.

It has not yet been confirmed when Kate will return to her show on Smooth Radio.

Fellow Smooth Radio presenter Myleene Klass has covered Kate's show since her absence began.