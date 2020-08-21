AN AIR ambulance has landed in Welfare Park in Pontymister, near Risca.
It landed at 12.39 in the empty park to assist paramedics in a road ambulance at a house nearby.
The air ambulance left shortly after 1pm, following the road ambulance's departure.
A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Trust said: "We were called at 12.08pm this afternoon, Friday 21 August, to a property in the Risca area of Newport.
"We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew was also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was taken by road to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales."