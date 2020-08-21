GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a Newport man as part of their investigation into a stabbing which took place yesterday.
The police would like to speak to 33-year-old Dale Brown following an altercation in Ringland yesterday in which a man was stabbed multiple times.
At approximately 3.50pm a 26-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his leg and back.
He is currently at the Royal Gwent Hospital receiving medical treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Officers are investigating and asking for anyone who has information relating the whereabouts of Dale Brown, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch.
Call 101 quoting 2000304385 or send a message on Facebook or Twitter.
