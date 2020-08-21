A WELSH castle has dropped a huge hint that it will play host to ITV's primetime reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

It comes as the castle issued an announcement on social media to say that it would be shutting its doors to the public for the next five months.

Which castle made the announcement?

Gwrych Castle and Estate in Abergele, North Wales, posted a statement on their website, Facebook and Twitter pages on Thursday.

It read: "Gwrych Castle and Estate will be temporarily closing to the public at 5pm on Sunday, August 23 until New Year.

"Keep checking our website and social media for updates."

Indication that castle will play host to the show

The announcement is another indication that Gwrych Castle is poised to play host to the 20th series of the popular reality show - which attracts on average more than nine million viewers.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a campsite, located near to the attraction in Abergele, had been approached by ‘producers’.

A spokesperson from Castle Cove Caravan Park in Pensarn told the Rhyl, Prestatyn and Abergele Journal newspaper: “Yes, producers have been in touch about finding somewhere for crew to stay while filming.”

The newspaper also reported that they also showered Dr Mark Baker, chairman of Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, with praise stating: “Mark has achieved great things and we are all very proud of him and his commitment to this is truly amazing.”

According to national media reports, ITV is spending more than £1million on taking over the Grade I listed country house that stands in 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Has the location of this year's I'm A Celebrity been confirmed?

As of August 21, ITV have yet to confirm exactly where they would be filming the hit TV show.

What have ITV said so far?

On August 7, ITV announced that hosts Ant and Dec will present the next series in the UK from a 'ruined castle in the countryside'.

The set up will remain similar to previous years - and viewers will see celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats.

The winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than King or Queen of the Jungle.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television said: "I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

"We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series".

Richard Cowles, director of entertainment at ITV Studios added: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way".