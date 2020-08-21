A FURTHER 34 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales, according to the latest coronavirus figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).

The new confirmed cases takes the total number in Wales to 17,673 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, seven are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, covering Gwent.

Four are in the Caerphilly local authority area (757 total cases), two are in Newport (895 total cases), and one is in Torfaen (363 total cases).

There are no new confirmed cases in Blaenau Gwent (376 total cases) or Monmouthshire (387 total cases).

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Gwent nor across Wales. The Covid-19 death toll in Wales stands at 1,589 people, of whom 275 died in the ABUHB area.

The PHW death tolls only count people who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 34 new cases in Wales were found in the following areas: Cardiff and Vale UHB (15 new cases); Aneurin Bevan UHB (seven new cases); Swansea Bay UHB (five new cases); Betsi Cadwaldr UHB (three new cases); Powys Teaching HB (two new cases); and Cwm Taf Morgannwg (one new case).

One other cases is not attributed to a specific health board area.

Today's figures come as Wales prepares to ease the lockdown rules on 'extended households'. From tomorrow (Saturday), up to four households will be able to form one extended household, allowing them to interact and socialise with each other as if they lived together.

Dr Robin Howe, PHW incident director, said the new rule "means that families and friends will be able to reunite, and will also help with caring arrangements.

“It is important to remember that if one person develops symptoms then everyone in the extended household arrangement will need to self-isolate in line with the Welsh Government guidance."