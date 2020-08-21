TWO cocaine dealers caught with drugs worth more than £5,000 in their car when it was stopped by police have been locked up.

Samuel Brooks, 30, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, and Dean Jones, 31, Apollo Way, Blackwood, were each jailed for three years and four months.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Twomlow said: “At 4pm on Tuesday June 26, officers stopped a Skoda car which was suspected to be involved in supply of drugs.

“Brooks was the driver and Jones the passenger. The car was stopped on the A469 at Caerphilly.

MORE NEWS

Stalker ‘destroyed’ ex-girlfriend’s life after refusing to accept break-up

Thug spat in face of woman and threatened to give police officer coronavirus

Husband was held on suspicion of murder after wife drunkenly fell down stairs​

Samuel Brooks

“Brooks had over £800 in cash in his pocket. While Jones was being spoken to two large bags of white powder fell from his shorts pocket.

“The drugs were two one ounce bags of cocaine. They were worth between £800 and £1,500 if sold as one, or up to about £5,500 if broken down.”

He added: “Brooks’ mobile phone was examined and messages showing that he was dealing in cocaine were found.

“In interview, Brooks said the messages referred to cannabis, and Jones made no comment.

Dean Jones

“Dealing in class A drugs is a serious matter as the sentencing guidelines demonstrate.

“You were both involved in the supply of cocaine.

“Mr Brooks has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine; phone messages showing active dealing over a relatively short period.

“Mr Jones was caught in company with Mr Brooks in possession of a significant amount of cocaine.

Some of the cocaine recovered from the Skoda. Picture: Gwent Police

“I see no reason to distinguish between you with regard to the offences.”

Brooks admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Jones pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Outside the court, the officer in the case, PC Mark Ling said: “I welcome the sentences imposed today for both Brooks and Jones.

“Their arrests came about following some proactive policing which resulted in a large amount of cocaine being recovered.

“As a result of a thorough investigation and mobile phone examination we were able to evidence the extent of their drug dealing in Gwent.

“I hope the realisation of not being able to spend quality time with loved ones and friends will deter both from future offending, and this sentence deters others from engaging in this type of criminality.”