THE Senedd is being recalled next week for a special session discussing the Welsh Government’s latest measures in response to Covid-19 and relaxing the lockdown measures.
The Plenary session will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, August 26, starting at 1.30pm and will be available to watch live on senedd.tv
The virtual meeting will include a statement from first minister Mark Drakeford about the latest steps to tackle and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
There will also be an opportunity for members to ask questions.
MORE NEWS:
The Welsh Government will present three amendments to the Health Protection Regulations, relating to the response to Covid-19, to be debated by the Senedd and put to a vote.
The next Plenary sessions are scheduled for the first week of the new term – on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 11 and 16.
Senedd Committee meetings will re-commence during the same week, starting on Monday, September 14.