PLANS to improve access from Rogerstone’s Fourteen Locks Canal Centre to the canal towpath have been lodged with Newport council.

A planning application says the works will likely lead to an increase in the number of people using the popular towpath and canal centre, which attracts around 85,000 visitors per year.

The plans include replacing an ‘over-steep’ ramp from Cwm Lane onto the towpath to meet disability requirements, with a handrail provided on the pond side.

MORE NEWS:

Proposals also include providing cycle parking away from moving cars, replacing and widening two existing bridges, providing a new bridge crossing at the top lock and widening and resurfacing existing paths.

An additional bridge across the top lock will enable access around the entire pond as a circular walk, while also improving access from the towpath to the canal centre and its car park.

The towpath has recently been widened and resurfaced to allow enough space for walkers and cyclists.

Steel bollards are also proposed to create a vehicle-free buffer zone between the car park and café terrace.

The area will also contain new cycle parking hoops, with a further area for cycle parking within the car park.

The plans also include upgrading areas around the canal centre for public use, with a community garden area planned.

Planning documents say the long-term aim of the Monmouthshire Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trust (MBACT), which runs the site, is to open up the locks to canal boats.

“The benefits of the scheme will enable a wider range of users to access the site, and the potential for the main bridge to become a viewing platform across the pond to the locks provides interpretation opportunities as there are none on site,” a design and access statement says.

“The improvements will encourage a wider range of visitors to the site, which currently sees 85,000 visits per year, and will provide opportunities for enjoyment across the generations.

“It is an important hub already for social interaction and an increase in users will likely provide an increased income source for MBACT whose aim is to restore and bring back to life the 200-year-old waterway.”

Newport City Council will assess the plans in the coming months.