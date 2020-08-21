SIGNS are promising in the coronavirus pandemic according to first minister Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford was speaking at the Welsh Government's press briefing earlier today.

"Wales is the only part of the UK where the daily rate of infection continues to fall," he said. "In the past seven days, only 141 positive tests (0.3 per cent) were returned.

"There are of course, still days where families face the stark reality of losing loved ones."

However, he did stress that, while the situation in Wales was being relaxed, elsewhere in the UK and the world the situation was not so promising.

He also noted that the actions of some individuals could hamper the easing of lockdown for everyone else.

"We are not immune from the challenges being faced elsewhere," he said.

"A minority of individuals and businesses are acting as though the restrictions do not apply to them.

"They are putting themselves and others at risk."

"We have seen gatherings of people which plainly are not within the rules in Wales," he said.

"Since March, 500 businesses have closed as a result of action taken by authorities.

"Some are being selfish and we won't hesitate that the powers are there and action is taken."

While indoor visits will now be permitted at care homes, it will be in different circumstances than before lockdown.

"While visits indoors will be possible, they will not look like visits did in a more normal era," he said.

"It will be likely that a designated visitor will have to be named.

"I know there will be care homes which will be nervous about letting visitors back inside given what they have experienced during the pandemic.

"This is permission, rather than instruction."

As well as the care home announcement that care home visits could now be made indoors, Mr Drakeford announced that from Saturday, August 21, the number of households which can form an extended household will double from two to four.

Weddings and funerals can now also include a meal for up to 30 people.

Additionally, casinos will open later this month and care homes will be able to open indoors for the first time in months.