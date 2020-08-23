Online technology retailer AO World is to create 650 new jobs as part of a major recruitment drive after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated digital sales.

It said the new recruits will help the company to manage the sustained increase in demand seen in recent months.

What roles are AO creating?

AO said staff are needed across its business, from supply chain roles to customer service positions.

Where are they hiring?

Some of the jobs involve working from home, so you can apply no matter where you live.

Physical locations are a bit far afield for those living in Gwent, including:

Manchester

Bolton

Telford

Thatcham

Crewe

When was the business founded?

The Bolton-based business was founded in 2000 and has grown to employ around 3,000 employees.

What have bosses said?

Chief executive John Roberts said the company was fit and focused prior to the pandemic but was immediately boosted by consumer habits shifting towards online retailers.

AO witnessed “five years’ change in five weeks”, he said, as high street stores closed their doors in the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We now have the opportunity to make AO a habit that lasts for our new customers,” he said.

“We’re investing to cement the change and prepare for our next phase of growth, which includes creating hundreds of new, high-quality jobs for a diverse range of talented people.

“Every one of the new recruits will be part of our new Value Creation Plan, which rewards exceptional business performance, with every member having the opportunity to earn around one times their salary as a bonus in 2025.”

How to apply for a new role

Visit: https://www.ao-jobs.com.