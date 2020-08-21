WE ALL look forward to a break at the weekend, so the last thing you want to do is spend your time stuck in traffic.
These are the planned road closures you need to know about on Gwent's major roads this weekend.
- A4042 Southbound: Maintenance work on A4042 Southbound will keep the road closed overnight this evening. The road will be closed between the Crown roundabout and the A4051 interchange at Croes-y-Mwylach from 8pm tonight until 6am on Saturday morning.
- M4 Westbound, Junction 26: The exit slip road at Junction 26 of the M4 at Malpas will be closed from Friday night until the early hours of Saturday morning. Essential work will keep the slip road shut between 10pm and 6am.
MORE NEWS:
- Hundreds of people refused travel in Wales for not wearing face covering
- Newport stalker ‘destroyed’ ex-girlfriend’s life
- Plan to speed up train journeys in Wales will benefit Gwent route
- M48 Eastbound, Junction 2 - 1: If you were planning to pop over to England this weekend you will have to cross the M4 Prince of Wales bridge. The Severn Bridge will be closed between Junction 2 of the M48 at Newhouse and Junction 1 M48 at Aust for most of the weekend. The Eastbound carriageway will be shut for maintenance work from 6am on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.
- M4 Westbound, Junction 25A – 26: Diversions will be in place between Junction 25A of the M4 at Grove Park and Junction 26 at Malpas. The road closure will begin on Saturday at 10pm and remain in place until 5am on Monday.