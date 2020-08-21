A MAIN road in the Pontypool area is closed while the emergency services deal with a house fire.
UPDATE 5.30PM: The road is now open, Gwent Police said. Traffic reports show congestion is easing in the area.
Gwent Police said a stretch of St Luke's Road (A4043) is currently closed in the Pontnewynydd area.
Diversions are in place, but the latest traffic reports show nearly two miles of congestion on the road, stretching from Abersychan to the Tesco roundabout.
The A4043 is the main road between Pontypool and Blaenavon.
Gwent Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journeys.
The police and fire service have been contacted for more details about the reported house fire.
More to follow.