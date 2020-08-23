DO YOU you recognise this Newport street? Share your memories and photographs at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/ questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/

Last week’s picture was of the junction in central Newport known as Gilligan’s Island.

The picture this week is Commercial Road. Between Kingsway and George Street.

I can remember the Blaenavon Bakery, run by Mr and Mrs Jones and Mr and Mrs Ralph Jewell, they made the most wonderful pies and pasties, the best in town in the 1950’s.

The Modern Dairy, owned by Mr and Mrs Luigi Tamborini.

The pub on the corner of George Street is The Alma which was run by Mr and Mrs Baggs.

Also along this part of Commercial Road there was George’s All Night Cafe.

I have such fond memories of these places whilst growing up in George Street, from the 1930’s until I left in 1960 to live in St Julian’s.

Joan Sutcliffe, St Julian’s, Newport

The picture is of shops at the beginning of Commercial Road, Newport.

The third shop is my mum’s property. Photo was taken before it became Gilligans Fish & Chips. It is now Hello Fried Chicken & Pizza.

To the right is Maria’s Cafe and at the end is the Alma Inn pub.

The second shop is Central Barbers, was Roger & Olindo.

Mohammed Mahmood, Newport

The Modern Dairy Cafe was run by the Tambinis.

As a teenager, I used to call in the cafe to talk to Mrs Tambini.

I never, ever saw a paying customer in the cafe, just people calling in for a chat!

Peter Brown, Newport

The row of shops extends from Ebenezer Chapel unseen to left of photo, to the Alma Inn on George Street.

There used to be plenty of food and drink available, from the Sweet Shop, Gilligan’s fish and chips, The Modern Dairy, Blaenavon Bakery and The Alma Inn.

After a recent shopfront restoration, only Gilligan’s Bar, Antoinette’s and The Alma names remain. 3 Commercial Road, later Antoinette’s, was gutted on February 10, 1907, when a fire raged through the building, killing four of the occupants.

The restoration removed the last vestiges of the smoke damage and a new shaped top to the building replaced the old one, see the blue building on the NOW photo.

Mary Walker, Newport