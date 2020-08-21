EIGHT new houses will be built on land near Meadowside in Cwmbran, after councillors gave a planning application the green-light.

Torfaen council’s planning committee unanimously agreed to approve outline plans for eight houses, despite raising some concerns.

Cllr Huw Bevan questioned whether flooding issues had been taken into consideration but was told drainage issues are subject to a separate application.

Cllr Stuart Ashley asked planners whether they were worried about a “developmental creep”.

A previous application had been submitted for the site in 2018, which would have seen 10 homes on the land, but it was subsequently withdrawn.

Cllr Ashley’s concerns were that the area surrounding the application site might be built on in future and thus the development would “creep” outwards.

However, council planners told him they had no concerns.

Because the land could accommodate up to 10 homes, which is the threshold for section 106 agreements, council officers had previously said that two of the homes would need to be affordable.

A Section 106 agreement is a planning requirement to provide additional facilities for developments that will have a significant impact on the area.

Therefore, the planning permission is only granted subject to the section 106 agreement.

This would require a contribution of £508 per house for a children’s play area and a contribution of £1,136 per house for adult recreation.

It is proposed that there will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom, semi-detached and detached homes.

The council had received concerns over traffic and loss of privacy from residents, but these were not shared by council officers.