PEOPLE in Gwent and across the UK UK are being urged to take up the call to be part of the ongoing and expanding study into coronavirus levels throughout the population.

The head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - which is based in Newport - has encouraged people who are contacted to be part of the survey to make the “small commitment” in order to help “contain this terrible virus and get on with our lives”.

Hundreds of thousands are likely to be asked to take part after officials this week announced plans to expand the programme to include 400,000 across the UK, up from the 28,000 people who are regularly being tested.

By October, 150,000 people will be involved, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, who is also the UK’s national statistician, said the response to date had been “brilliant” but that researchers were now “setting our sights higher”.

He said: “The more tests we do, the more accurate our figures will become. Without the best information we can’t expect the authorities to make the best decisions about imposing or lifting restrictions.

“We want to recruit up to 400,000 people right across England, with more in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland too. Their test results will give us a much more localised view of the presence of the virus down to city and county level.”

Addresses are randomly chosen and householders invited to take part in the coronavirus infection survey.

The random selection, rather than volunteers coming forward, helps make estimates more scientifically reliable, Sir Ian said.

Those who take part are tested once a week for the first month and up to once a month after that, by a trained visitor to their home “to make sure the test is done properly and safely”.

The samples are then taken for analysis and results passed on to the volunteer’s doctor.

Sir Ian said: “So, if you get our letter do please take part. You will be helping us all to contain this terrible virus and get on with our lives.”