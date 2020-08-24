TODAY we bring you more beautiful babies recently born in Gwent.

Handsome Carter Mathew Lowe was born on May 18, 2020 at Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lbs 6oz to parents Kirsty Webb and Sebastian Lowe. He has a big sister Ruby, age 16 months.

“My little boy entered the world a week early and just happened to be on my birthday - he was the best birthday present I would of ever wished for,” says mum. “He’s such a happy little boy always smiling and giggling.”

Baby Elis John Ingham enjoying a nap on his mum Paula. What a cutie!

Born August 12 at Royal Gwent, weighing 8lb 3 to parents Paula and Simon Ingham of Rogerstone.

Mya Rae Davies was born on August 15 at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr to parents Amie Jary and Jason Davies of Blackwood.

Amie was eight days overdue but when Mya arrived she didn’t hang around.

She was born in a water birth with no pain relief - just gas and air. Phew!

Baby Ava-Mae Harris was born on May 29 at Royal Gwent weighing 7lb 11oz, to parents Claire Harris and dad Ashley Jones from Newport.

Claire says the staff were ‘amazing and really helpful’ and she can’t thank them enough

Baby Azaan Donachie-bashir was born to parents Chelsea Donachie and Ammar bashir on August 2 at the Royal Gwent.

Azaan has older siblings Zayan Bashir and Isyah Donachie.

Chelsea says it was a very sad time as she had to deliver the baby on her own but at the same time overwhelming and magical.

“It all happend so fast,” she says. “One minute I was only 2cm dialted then 20 minutes later his head was b etween my legs!”

Harriet Stroud-Dullea, five months old, with her best friend Ming.

Harriet was born on March 21 at Royal Gwent weighing 7lb 5oz to parents Emma Stroud and Adam Dullea of Pontllanfraith.

The birth was a lenghty induction process and mum and baby were discharged on Mother’s Day on the eve of lockdown.

Emma says it was not the experience she had been expecting but she cannot thank the the staff enough for bringing her little princess safely into the world and looking after her so well.

“We entered the Royal Gwent Hospital when life was normal and came home to what felt like a whole new world,” she says.

Jaxson Martyn Hillman was born at Nevill Hall Hospital on May 19, weighing 7lb 9oz to parents Jade Elliott and Gavin Hillman of Ebbw Vale.

Jade says: “Our beautiful baby boy was born via C-Section. It all went smoothly and we couldn’t be happier with our handsome little boy. It’s been hard times to become first time parents in a pandemic but it has meant that we both got to spend even more time with our new baby."

Amalie Heather Baker was born on July 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, weighing 6lb 12oz, to parents Anna Kate Gettings and Nathan John Baker, of Newport.

Mum says the team at the hospital were amazing.

“I can’t thank the team at the Royal Gwent enough and especially the midwife Margot who was with me my whole labour and discharged me the following morning at 5:30am,” says Anna. “You really wouldn’t think anything was going on with the world the way we were treated!”

Summer-Rose Elizabeth Maloney was born June 10, 2020, at Nevil Hall Hospital, weighing 6lb 14oz to parents Georgia Pearce and Alex Maloney. She has a brother Harvey Maloney, age three, of Pontypool.