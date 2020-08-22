HAVE you seen any of these three men?

Gwent Police would like to speak to them.

Here is what the force have to say about the trio.

Brogan Joseph Hooper

“We are re-appealing for information to find Brogan Joseph Hooper who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 1st May.

“The 27-year-old, from Newport, received a prison sentence for threatening disorderly behaviour at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2014.

“Due to the fact that Hooper, who was released on licence, breached his conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting 2000193744, you can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Mohammed Hussain

“We are appealing for information to locate Mohammed Hussain from Newport.

“Officers would like to speak to Mohammed Hussain, aged 23, as he may be able to assist us with enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation into drug offences.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 2000191568 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You can also send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts.”

Nathan Jenkins

“We're appealing for information to locate 38-year-old Nathan Jenkins from Pontypool who we would like to speak with following a burglary that took place on 2nd August in Pontypool.



“Anyone with information relating to Nathan's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2000277028 or to DM us on our Facebook or Twitter pages."