JUSTICE finally caught up with a man who carried out a “nasty” late night attack on a lone woman in Newport city centre 10 years ago.

Kingsley Webbe, 32, had evaded the law for a decade after he moved away from Gwent to start a new life in Leeds.

His case slipped through the cracks but he was eventually found living in Birmingham and charged for the assault he committed in October 2010.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant approached the victim outside the Greyhound pub and twisted her top and tried to pull her towards him.

“She said, ‘Get off me! What do you think you are doing?’ He was laughing.

“She slapped him across the cheek and he pushed her with both hands and he side-swiped her by taking her leg away from her and she fell full force to the floor.”

Mr Fryer said the victim had to be taken to the accident and emergency department of Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital for her injuries.

It aggravated a spinal injury and she had grazes and bruises to her elbow and buttocks.

He said the inquiry went “stale” and police lost track of the defendant when he left the area.

Mr Fryer told the court: “There’s not a lot of joined-up co-operation between police forces.

“There was CCTV footage of the incident but that has been lost due to the passage of time.”

Webbe pleaded guilty to common assault.

His barrister John Ryan said his client had settled down in Leeds and had children.

Judge Nicola Jones said: “This was a really nasty offence on a lone woman, but it has been 10 years.”

She told Webbe: “You are a changed man now. You were 22 at the time and are 32 now.

“It was an awful offence. This woman was alone in High Street and you were laughing at her.

“You were pawing at her and in order to get you off, she slapped you. You grabbed her and tripped her up.”

Webbe, of Moseley, Birmingham, was fined £150 and ordered to pay £350 costs.

The defendant was told he would not have to pay a victim surcharge because the penalty didn’t exist when the offence was committed.

After Webbe left court, Judge Jones told the prosecutor: “Ten years. That’s a record Mr Fryer.”