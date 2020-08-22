IT HAS never been more important to get out and support local restaurants - and Gwent boasts some of the finest in Wales.

We've taken a look at the local entries in The Good Food Guide to find the best and inspire you to eat out.

Waitrose publishes the annual guide which outlines its foodie front runners across the British Isles.

Two Gwent restaurants secured their place on the prestigious list of the top 50 places to eat in Wales.

The Hardwick, Old Raglan Road, Abergavenny

Stephen Terry left a life cooking in some of London's top kitchens for the peace of Abergavenny more than 15 years ago.

Over time, the chef has transformed this former roadside pub into a smart, cosmopolitan restaurant with rooms.

The cooking is bold and interesting, with carefully sourced raw ingredients turning up in dishes of global influence.

The Good Food Guide recommends starting with deep-fried pork belly and black pudding with pickled white cabbage, followed by roast hake and braised octopus and finished with vanilla panna cotta and Sicilian blood orange in honey and Aperol.

The Hardwick received a Good Food rating of 3, praised for its technical skills and use of quality ingredients.

The Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid

A famous inn and restaurant since the early 60’s, The Walnut Tree sits two miles east of Abergavenny.

It offers proper dining and drinking in an informal setting.

The Walnut Tree is lauded by The Good Food Guide for its setting as well as "unpretentious but deeply skilled" cooking.

The Guide says: "This is cooking rooted in culinary tradition, yet it feels totally of the moment."

Main courses might include rabbit fricassée, fillet of beef with shin bourguignon, or cod with cauliflower and hazelnut dressing.

The Walnut Tree received a Good Food rating of 5 as it showed "exact cooking techniques, balance and depth of flavour, with a degree of ambition."

There are more fantastic places to eat if you were taking a trip to the capital.

Six Cardiff restaurants made it into The Good Food Guide's top 50 for Wales.

These include Casanova and Purple Poppadom, which both scored a 1, Bully's and Asador 44, which both scored a 2, and Heaneys. which scored a 4.

Canna Deli also featured on the list.