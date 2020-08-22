ARE we in Wales more prudish than our neighbours over the border? When it comes to street names, it appears so.

A study has revealed that there are just 11 rude street names in Wales, compared to 46 across the border in the South West of England.

'Bush' features multiple times in Welsh street names, while there is just one 'fanny' and one 'bottom'.

Only Northern Ireland possesses fewer rude street names than we do, with 10.

At the other end of the scale, the South East of England boasts 84 of the rudest street names in the UK.

When house-hunting, many Brits don’t pay much attention to the road name, but research by SellHouseFast.uk shows that the first line of your address can affect how much your house is worth.

In fact, some street names increase your property’s value by up to £800,000, so it’s well worth considering a street name when looking at purchasing your next property.

Upon examining hundreds of rude road names across the UK, the property average on these roads increased the value of your home by £44,000 on average.

Robby Du Toit, managing director of SellHouseFast, explained: “It can be off putting to purchase a home on a road that sounds rude, so when looking into the data collected, we did find government guidelines and tips on how residents can change their street name, as not everyone finds Bush Lane as comical as others.

"Different cities and counties across the UK will have different rules as to how you can change your street name. Yet, there are some general tips and procedures.

"The council will consider requests from residents, but there must be a good reason. A handful of council guidelines state that one good reason includes a group of residents being unhappy with the street name. "For example, the locals in Rowley Regis of Bell End Street voiced their concerns after children living on the road were bullied at school for living there.

"This is a very time-consuming process so it can be difficult to get this change approved, as it isn’t just the council’s decision.

"For instance, Royal Mail are also asked whether they agree it is necessary.

"You must also ensure you obtain permission from most residents on your street, so gathering enough signatures is essential.”