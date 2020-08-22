CROSS-party pressure is mounting on Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to reverse restrictions on how many salmon can be caught by the Black Rock Lave Net Fishermen.

The group practice a traditional method of catching fish, which dates back from the 1700s - but have been forced to close in their centenary year.

And now Senedd members from Labour, the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have teamed up to table a statement of support before the Senedd next month.

The group, who on average catch six salmon a season have stopped after NRW claimed their catch was adversely affecting salmon levels in the Severn Estuary.

Newport East's John Griffiths (Labour), Monmouth's Nick Ramsay (Conservative) and South Wales East's Delyth Jewell (Plaid Cymru) are behind the Statement of Opinion, which will read

The Statement will read:

This Senedd:

• Recognises the cultural and historic significance of the Black Rock Lave Net Fishery to Wales, across the UK and worldwide.

• Applauds the work of the Fishermen over the years to engage with local communities, schools, shows, events and media to spread knowledge and develop interest in the fishery.

• Acknowledges the average catch of six salmon per season is insignificant in the light of the residual mortality of catch and release in a salmon and trout rod fishery.

• Calls on Natural Resources Wales to accept the distinct nature, cultural and historic importance of the Black Rock Lave Net Fishery and adapt its policies and regulation.

Mr Griffiths said: “It’s a great shame and it seemed to me there was a recognition that lave net fishing was in a different category to other fishing in that it is a tradition. It seemed it was about keeping this going, not just for the area but worldwide.”

Ms Jewell said: “I commend the outreach work that the Black Rock fishermen undertake, which has always ensured that they have a valued place in our community. It’s evident to me that they are a unique case, and I’d urge NRW to drop the restrictions against them.”

Mr Ramsay said: “The lave net fishermen are an important part of the culture and heritage of this part of the Severn Estuary. It’s important NRW review the regulations so salmon fishing can continue and the fishermen’s way of life can be properly protected.”

The Black Rock Lave Net Fishermen have set up a petition against the NRW’s restrictions and are now less than 400 signatures away from hitting the 5,000 mark.

Jon Goldsworthy, south east operations manager from Natural Resources Wales said: “We do not want to stop the fishermen from using lave nets, but we do need them to change their practice.

“We have offered licences for the fishery this season as long as they return any salmon they catch, but they have chosen not to take this up.

“We have also tried to meet with netsmen many times, and are still keen to do this to better understand why they feel they are unable to release any salmon they catch. We would welcome the support of any interested politicians to help facilitate this.

“We recognise the small number of salmon caught, but also the evidence that any salmon killed is likely to have a negative impact.”

To sign the petition, visit you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-black-rock-lave-net-heritage-fishery