A MAN is to stand trial accused of the possession of prohibited firearms – Webley and Smith and Wesson revolvers and a Luger pistol.

John Smiley, 73, of Riverside Terrace, Machen, Caerphilly, pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

He also denied the possession of prohibited ammunition.

The four alleged offences are said to have been committed on November 10, 2019.

MORE NEWS

Smiley was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by John Ryan.

Judge Nicola Jones set a trial date of March 29, 2021.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.