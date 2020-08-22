NEWPORT's MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones have given her support to a new petition calling on the UK Government to support legislation to protect shopworkers from violence, threats and abuse.

The petition follows a survey by shopworkers' union Usdaw which found that, since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the average retail worker has been assaulted, threatened or abused every 6.5 days, more than double the rate of incidents compared to 2019.

The Usdaw-backed petition - which is also supported by organisations including the British Retail Consortium, the Association of Convenience Stores, and Co-op Food - calls for the creation of a specific offence of abusing, threatening or assaulting a retail worker.

Usdaw's General Secretary Paddy Lillis has said that the proposed offence should also carry "a penalty that acts as a deterrent and makes clear that abuse of retail workers is unacceptable."

Newport East MP Jessica Morden said: "It's an absolute disgrace that during the pandemic - a time when retail staff have gone above and beyond for us - that shop workers have faced an increase barrage of abuse, threats, and even physical violence.

"I support the call from Usdaw to give our retail workers proper protection under the law - abuse should never be part of the job."

Newport West MP Ruth Jones said: "Retail is a challenging working environment in normal times, and never more so than during the coronavirus emergency.

"It's completely wrong that shopworkers are facing increased hostility and intimidation just for carrying out their job - often in incredibly difficult circumstances.

"The pandemic has underlined the crucial importance of retail staff as key workers - it's time we demonstrated how much we value their contribution to our communities by ensuring they are protected through legislation."

The petition is available to sign at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/328621