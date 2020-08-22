A FURTHER 34 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales, according to the latest coronavirus figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).
The new confirmed cases takes the total number in Wales to 17,707 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the new cases, two are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, covering Gwent.
One is in the Caerphilly local authority area (758 total cases), the other in Newport (896 total cases).
READ MORE:
There are no new confirmed cases in Blaenau Gwent (376 total cases), Monmouthshire (387) or Torfaen (363).
No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Gwent, but there was one new death reported for Wales as a whole. The Covid-19 death toll in Wales stands at 1,590 people, of whom 275 died in the ABUHB area.
The PHW death tolls only count people who died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 34 new cases in Wales were found in the following areas: Cardiff and Vale UHB (18 new cases); Aneurin Bevan UHB (two new cases); Swansea Bay UHB (one new case); Betsi Cadwaldr UHB (eight new cases); and Cwm Taf Morgannwg (five new cases).
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment