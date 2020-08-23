A PAEDOPHILE was extradited from Spain to face justice after he fled the UK to start a new life in Benidorm.
Mark Bowen, 25, went on the run after police arrested him for having a disturbing video on his phone of a 12-year-old boy being raped.
Eugene Egan, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how officers searched the defendant’s home in October 2017 and he was released under investigation.
He said: “Three months after the phone was seized, he moved to Spain in January 2018.”
Mr Egan said the police were informed that Bowen also had debt problems and had no intention of returning to Britain.
A European Arrest Warrant was issued and the defendant was arrested in Benidorm on April 8.
Bowen spent three months in a Spanish jail before he was flown back to the UK last month.
The defendant, of Lon Fawr, Bondfield Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the possession of an indecent category A video of a child.
He also admitted the possession of an indecent category C imaged of a child.
Julia Cox, mitigating, said that Bowen was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.
Judge Richard Williams sentenced him to a 24-month community order and he must complete 29 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme.
Bowen must register as a sex offender for five years and was ordered to pay a surcharge.