POLICE would like to speak to these two men after £400 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Gwent supermarket.
The theft took place on Wednesday, August 19.
MORE NEWS
Lottery winner and his brothers in ‘sickening attack’ on businessman
Locked Up: Murderer, stalker and thugs recently jailed by Gwent Police
Cocaine dealers jailed for nearly 7 years for having £5k of drugs in their car
If you can help in the investigation, contact Gwent Police via Facebook or call 101 quoting Log 288 19/08.
Comments are closed on this article.