A GROUP of Caerphilly students were able to have a form of normality – after their school’s PTA organised a small prom.

Abercarn Primary School’s year six pupils were delighted to be able to celebrate the end of their primary schooling with the special event.

Some of the pupils ready for their prom

The children were treated to a party bus and a marquee for the prom at the Crown Inn in Abercarn to celebrate their time together before they head off to comprehensive school.

The party bus

Rachael Wilson, mum of pupil Charlie who also helped organise the evening, said that the children were overwhelmed and excited. She also said it was a pleasure to see them all so happy after a difficult period as they, like all children, have missed out on school leavers concerts and more. Mrs Wilson feels that this has helped to make up for missing out on the usual end of school activities.

Rachael's son Charlie in his James Bond-inspired suit

Mrs Wilson organised a party bus, which had 20 pupils on, and they enjoyed their time on it – with non-alcoholic bubbly - before being dropped off at the venue, where there were 25 children in total at the prom.

Some of the pupils on the party bus

The prom took place on Wednesday, August 12 – after the government guidelines changed to say that children under 11 did not have to social distance.

The school's Parent-Teacher Association took on the main role of organising the evening, with Lydia English being helped by Joanne Claire Davis, Angharad Terrell and Sian Pitman. They were the only adults present at the event aside from a surprise visit from headteacher Mr Roden and their year six teachers Mrs Tavis and Mr Perry.

The marquee all set up ready for the pupils

Despite the children not needing to socially distance due to guidelines, there were safety measures in place to protect against coronavirus. All pupils sanitised their hands when getting on and off the party bus and face masks were carried by the adults if any of the children wanted them and the adults who were present kept their distance from the pupils and each other to comply with social distancing.

The trophies

All pupils were given trophies, which were supported by Mrs Wilson, to mark the end of their time at Abercarn Primary School.