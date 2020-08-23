PLANS are in place to open up a healing hub in Newport before the end of the year.

The hub will offer treatments including yoga sessions, infrared saunas and a recovery room with massage treatments.

Wales international futsal player Rico Zulkarnain and his partner Tessa are behind the plans.

READ MORE:

After Mr Zulkarnain suffered a serious and potentially career-threatening psoas muscle injury in 2019, the couple travelled to Asia and America looking at other treatments when he found traditional chiropractor treatments did not work.

“Over quarantine we’ve seen a lot of stuff online with our family and friends who have been struggling with their mental health and depression or have been putting on weight through not training,” Mr Zulkarnain said.

Rico Zulkarnain and his partner Tessa. Picture: Rico Zulkarnain

“If someone is not feeling great in one aspect of their life, it affects the other aspects of their life.

“We had the idea to bring something like this to Newport. There’s nothing like that here.

“We have an infrared sauna. A normal sauna heats up the skin from the outside, but an infrared sauna penetrates the skin so you can sweat out the toxins that are deeper embedded in the body. Marathon runners train running in them.

The Love Live Light Healing Hub will offer infrared sauna treatments. Picture: Love Live Light Healing Hub

“Another treatment is the lymphatic drainage machine, and aquapressure mats, which is like acupuncture, but with smaller needles.

“We will also have a recovery room, and there we will have massage guns. A lot of people don’t go for a massage because they are self-conscious about it. Our massage guns allow people to do it themselves.

“In the evenings, it will turn into a yoga hub.

“At the elite level in sport, yoga is used all the time, but most people have never even tried it. Men, in general, think it is just for women, but that’s just not the case.”

An impression of the Love Live Light Healing Hub's yoga studio. Picture: Love Live Light Healing Hub.

The couple have now set up a crowdfunder to help get the hub off the ground.

“We’ve set ourselves a goal of opening in November,” said Mr Zulkarnain. “We have all the equipment and the partnerships in place, so its just a case of securing a premises.

“We have viewed a space in Newport which is perfect for what we want.

“The most important thing is now raising the capital. We estimate £20,000 will be enough for us to be self-sufficient for two years. If we don’t raise the £20,000, we are still going to open.

“It’s not asking for something for nothing, anyone who invests will be paying for any future treatments.”

More information on the hub can be found at lovelivelighthealinghub.com