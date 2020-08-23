WALES’ biggest LGBT+ event will be going virtual next week.

Pride Cymru’s annual big weekend, sponsored by Admiral, had to be altered due to the social distancing and restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and will take place entirely online.

The online festivities will run between Monday, August 24 and Sunday, August 30. There will be British Sign Language interpreting, closed-captioning and a range of family-friendly morning activities to join in with. This accompanies a series of talks dealing with issues including hate crime, trans health and how to create a better future for the LGBT+ community in Wales alongside live music.

For more information and the full schedule, you can visit www.pridecymru.com

Pride Cymru chair Gian Molinu said: "We are grateful for Admiral's consistent support. They have shown tremendous commitment to helping us support our community and prepare for our online event. With so many social events and venues cancelled or closed because of the pandemic, we recognise that people within the LGBT+ community can feel especially isolated and disconnected from each other. We want to show that Pride cannot be cancelled.

"While we have our community, we have our Pride. We are proud to work with Admiral to offer a platform for our community to come together and to celebrate diversity while highlighting the barriers LGBT+ people face. For this year's online event, we have the opportunity and flexibility to do something different. As well as having a fantastic range of entertainment from local and national talent, we have some really thought-provoking panel discussions lined up. Throughout the week, there will be discussions dealing with different issues affecting our community which show that our fight for equality and inclusion is far from over."