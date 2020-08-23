FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together some of our favourite positive stories over the past week.

NHS workers treated to a day out at Barry Island

More than 1,000 NHS and care workers enjoyed a much-deserved day out at Barry Island last week.

Alan Barham, of Chemical Corporation (UK) Ltd, has organised the event in conjunction with Barry Island Pleasure Park owner, Henry Danter, Fork truck Maintenance and Momentum. And Barry Round Table.

Top GCSE results for 2020

It is a year of fantastic GCSE results for pupils across Wales.

Qualifications Wales has published the provisional results for summer, which show one in four GCSE grades are at A*-A in Wales and more than 99% have passed.

GCSE results for each county in Gwent:

Rose Inn pub in Redwick is transformed for social distancing

The Rose Inn in Redwick, near the Severn Estuary between Newport and Magor, is run by Gary Webb and Sarah McDonald, who have transformed the pub to allow for the outdoor-only seating.

They created an additional covered area at the front of the pub as well as eight outdoor pods in the grounds of the nearby village hall.

MORE NEWS:

Lockdown art scene celebrated at Newport's Westgate Hotel

Lucky arts fans in Newport are being treated to a rare free tour of the Westgate Hotel over the next fortnight as part of a move to celebrate the city’s creative scene.

The once-abandoned iconic hotel on Commercial Road yesterday held the launch of ‘The Art of Lockdown’ – organised by Newport Rising and Newport Events – to celebrate “creativity from crisis”.

NHS Spitfire over Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital and Chepstow

A spitfire showing support for the NHS flew over Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital and Chepstow's Community Hospital as part of a flyover the UK to thank the emergency services and NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The spitfire has 'thank u NHS' painted on the underside and there are also multiple names on there - with those names raising money for the NHS Charities Together.