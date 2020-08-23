THE Royal Gwent Hospital in the heart of Newport is one of the busiest buildings in the city as it serves the public's general health needs. It has altered dramatically over the years and here are some archive pictures showing both the buildings and community life at this hospital.

This is how the Royal Gwent Hospital looked in 1985

How the Royal Gwent Hospital used to look

The Royal Gwent Hospital received a new Humphries unit for the special care baby unit in 2001

Young visitors to the Royal Gwent Hospital fete in 1997

Roy Godsall, food production manager, with head chef Don Samuel in the Royal Gwent Hospital kitchen in 1993

The new food trolley system introduced at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1993

A modernised Royal Gwent Hospital in 1992

Fun and games at the Royal Gwent Hospital fete in 1997

Ken Shute and his team perform an operation in 1990