OUR Camera Club have been out in force with their cameras taking splendid pictures of many different scenes.

As we are fully into the summer season, there are lots of insects and bugs flying and crawling around.

Here are some of our favourite images of creepy crawlies taken across Gwent by our Camera Club members.

Ants and greenflies. Picture: Dave Brassey.

Red Admiral butterfly in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry.

Elephant hawk moth caterpillar in New Inn. Picture: Christine Flynn.

Intricate details on this insect in Abersychan. Picture: Leanne Davies.

A wasp taking a rest. Picture: Jeffrey Rowles.

Speckled wood butterfly in Talywain. Picture: Gina Bacchioni.