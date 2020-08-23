OUR Camera Club have been out in force with their cameras taking splendid pictures of many different scenes.
As we are fully into the summer season, there are lots of insects and bugs flying and crawling around.
Here are some of our favourite images of creepy crawlies taken across Gwent by our Camera Club members.
To join our Camera Club, click here or search for South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.
Ants and greenflies. Picture: Dave Brassey.
Red Admiral butterfly in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry.
MORE NEWS:
- Strong winds result in closure of Severn Bridge
- Beautiful scenic images from our camera club
- This dream cottage could be yours for just £5 - here's how
Elephant hawk moth caterpillar in New Inn. Picture: Christine Flynn.
Intricate details on this insect in Abersychan. Picture: Leanne Davies.
A wasp taking a rest. Picture: Jeffrey Rowles.
Speckled wood butterfly in Talywain. Picture: Gina Bacchioni.