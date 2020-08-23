A COMMUNITY centre in Caerphilly is ready to open its doors again.

In March, Caerphilly Miners Centre for the Community had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved as many activities as they could online by setting up Zoom meetings to host classes and social events, a buddying scheme for the isolated and those who were not online.

And now the easing of some of the lockdown restrictions has meant some groups have been able to return to the venue - although most are choosing to continue to participate remotely.

A third of attendees to classes will be allowed to attend in person while keeping socially distant, while the remaining numbers will be joining in online.

Ceri Griffiths runs French classes at the centre and is embracing the new way of working.

“I’m really pleased to be able to offer French classes to those that want to come along to the Miners as well as those that want to join in from their homes," she said. "I think it’s important that we offer people the choice and the Miners Centre has moved quickly to be able to put the technology in place to do this, and as a teacher, I want to make sure all my students are safe and happy. It’s so exciting, our hybrid classes will be starting back on September 7, please get in touch if you want to join or find out more.”

The art class has also been meeting online and have begun to offer some outdoor classes in the centre's gazebo. Ceri Jenkins attends the class and said: “It is good we can still do our classes and make up our own minds whether we want to turn up in person or take part online. Its lovely to feel part of a group activity and to know that the more vulnerable in the group can join in at home. This is the way more things will be moving now and it’s great to see so many of the older class members embracing Zoom.”

In July, the centre launched an appeal to raise funds for a large gazebo to allow them to put on outdoor classes. The community raised almost £1,000 to purchase the gazebo and they have already hosted children’s stay and play groups, Elderberry socials, a Vera Lynn event and dance classes.

More classes are opening up each week and include children’s activities, exercise classes, language classes, social events and family fitness.

To find out more information, visit the Miners Centre’s website on https://www.caerphillyminerscentre.co.uk/visiting