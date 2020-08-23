GWENT Wildlife Trust will receive a £2.5 million grant from the National Lottery to help local communities tackle climate change.
The project will empower young people across Wales to take the lead on local climate change action in their own areas.
It aims to build on the pioneering youth development work carried out by North Wales Wildlife Trust thanks to The National Lottery Communities Fund’s Our Bright Futures programme over the past four years.
Young people will receive training and skills including learning how to create green roofs and rain gardens, dig ponds, plant community orchards and hedgerows for wildlife corridors, and to take part in peatland restoration.
Newport East Senedd member John Griffiths has welcomed the news of the funding being set aside.
He said: “I am pleased to hear Gwent Wildlife Trust has been successful in securing this funding - this project can make a big difference locally. As we rebuild from Covid-19, doing it in a way which both supports our environment and gives our young people the skills they need is going to be really important.
"I have made these points on a number of occasions with ministers in Welsh Government.”
This grant is among the first to be announced as part of the National Lottery funded Climate Action Fund, a ten-year £100 million fund to reduce the carbon footprint of communities.