THEY are always packed with hundreds of visitors each week and famed for their cost-effective pub grub, but where are the best and worst Wetherspoons venues in Gwent?

Wetherspoons, which has 12 pubs across Gwent, remains a popular choice for many.

Thousands of you have been sharing your experiences of the pub chain, good and bad, on TripAdvisor.

A mix of reviews of 'Spoons' visits based on food, service, value and atmosphere make for some interesting reading.

Here's the best and worst Wetherspoons across the region - based on percentage of 'excellent' and 'very good' reviews.

The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre, Newport

The John Wallace Linton gets a four out of five rating from its 99 TripAdvisor reviews - with 79 per cent ranking the pub as excellent or very good.

'Covid secure'

One customer praised the efforts taken to make the pub suitable for 'the new normal'. They said: "was very impressed with the layout felt more secure than expected. Staff were there with any questions that needed answering. One thing that could be better is the track and trace forms to close to the doors. I missed them on the way in, should be on the bar, a small problem but overall a great visit.”

'Can't Recommend'

However, another was less than impressed saying: “This used to be a decent place for a meal, but not now. On visiting today we found the bartender made mistakes taking our order that we had to correct. Then when the food came one of them was wrong again. Can’t recommend now”

The Olympia, Morgan Street, Tredegar

TripAdvisor reviewers gave The Olympia an excellent or very good ranking 78 per cent of the time for a rating of four out of five.

'Lovely atmosphere'

"One of the best Wetherspoons I have visited," said one customer. "Lovely atmosphere, friendly staff and good food. Highly recommended."

'Worst Wetherspoons ever'

But this customer disagreed: "What a joke. I've travelled Great Britain with work and this is the worst Wetherspoons ever. Onion rings are that hard they could go 12 rounds with Tyson Fury. Sent three meals back as the chicken burgers looked like they had been cremated."

The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road, Newport

This Newport pub was praised highly for its service. Reviews gave it a score of four out of five, with 73 per cent of them rating it excellent or very good.

'Amazing'

The service was a highlight for one customer who said: "Enjoyed a lovely lunch today. Eat out scheme was amazing too! Ordered two mixed grills and the signature steak with two alcohol drinks and a soft drink for £14! Lovely food and staff were excellent. Will return.”

'Worst steak night ever'

The food left a lot to be desired for this customer though: "Cold chips, cold peas, cold mushroom and cold fried tomato don't ask about the steak 40% stringy fatty luke warm. Will not be going back for anymore."

The Queen's Hotel, Bridge Street, Newport

The Queen's Hotel received an excellent or very good review from 73 per cent of its customers. From 131 reviews, the pub picked up a 3.5 out of five rating.

'Staff very helpful'

There were zero complaints for this customer: "Staff were very helpful and friendly. Food and service was excellent and there was plenty of space to sit and eat. Friendly atmosphere. Car park facilities were very good and safe to leave your car."

'Unhelpful'

But another said: “Our food hadn't been served in half an hour. Asked why and no-one would accept responsibility. The member of staff who processed the order couldn't have been more unhelpful. She'd input the wrong table number. Food came 10 minutes later and looked as if they were the original meals warmed up."

The John Fielding, Caradoc Road, Cwmbran

More than 200 reviewers gave this pub a rating of four out of five on TripAdvisor, and 67 per cent of the 214 reviews rated it excellent or very good.

'Well done'

One customer said: "Superb service from bar staff in the face of adversity. Very hot weather and social distancing meant they were always going to be up against it. Well done to you all and the management."

'Quality has gone down'

Another was left disappointed though: "We had to be in Cwmbran early so we decided to go to Wetherspoons for breakfast. The prices have increased, but the quality has gone down. The food was cold and some items were missing. We declined the offer to pop the food in the microwave."

The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly

The Malcolm Hill scores a rating of four out of five from its 358 reviews, with 66 per cent giving it an excellent or very good rating.

'Best Wetherspoons'

One regular was delighted with their latest trip: "Always a great place to go and eat. I've never had a bad drink or meal there. Staff are always friendly and will do anything for you. Best Wetherspoons I've ever been to."

'Toilets stinking'

But another said it didn't live up to previous visits: "Been in loads of times early evening for tea. 3.5 to a 4.5 out of 5. Saturday night though is shocking. Kicking off in the bar. Toilets stinking. No toilet roll."

The King's Head, Agincourt Square, Monmouth

This Monmouth Wetherspoons was rated excellent or very good by 58 per cent of TripAdvisor reviews, giving it a rating of 3.5 out of five from 357 reviews.

'Very nice'

A customer said: "Typical Spoons, offering good food and drinks at low prices. A very nice building, tastefully restored in a most central location."

'Fish was overcooked'

However, another said: "I waited an hour and twenty minutes for my fish and chips, when it came the fish was overcooked. I asked for a refund as had no time to wait for a replacement. All tables were full with plates, glasses and food rubbish."

The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street, Abertillery

The Pontlottyn boasts a rating of 3.5 out of five from its 93 reviews. TripAdvisor reviewers rated it excellent or very good 58 per cent of the time.

'Excellent'

A quick lunch with no complaints for this customer: "Popped in for a quick lunch with my wife today, we had 3 small meal sharers, half rib and onion rings, spicy prawns and chicken wings. All three meals were served quickly and were excellent."

'DISGUSTING'

But another said: "A family celebration meal was booked. Bar staff rude. Food was DISGUSTING. Tables were dirty and not cleared beforehand. Never going again. Not good enough. Avoid at all costs."

The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street, Chepstow

The Bell Hanger in Chepstow has been reviewed 505 times and given a score of 3.5 out of five - 53 per cent of the reviews rated it excellent or very good.

'No complaints'

One customer was very impressed: "Large building, plenty of space, and good social distancing. No complaints. Food and drinks were great. Staff were friendly and helpful."

'Unexpectedly poor'

This couple were not though: "As part of a weekend break with fiancee we decided to take breakfast at this Wetherspoons. It was unexpectedly poor, with three breakfast items not available, some items were cold and the sausages were the worst taste I have ever experienced, as if deep fried in old burnt oil."

The Coliseum, Lion Street, Abergavenny

This Wetherspoons was rated excellent or very good 48 per cent of the time and carries a TripAdvisor rating of 3.5 out of five.

'All tasted delicious'

One satisfied customer said: "The prices are conducive with an OAPs pocket, plus the choices on the menu are popular with young people. We all had burgers of different sorts that included fries and a drink with them. All tasted delicious were served promptly and we were well satisfied. If you visit you will not be ripped off. We will certainly return soon”

'Weaponised gammon'

Another was left angry with the quality of the food: "“This is by far the worst place I have ever been to. Where shall I start the gammon was that hard that if you threw it at someone they would most definitely have had a black eye. The child’s pizza was rock hard and the child’s chicken breast was dry. I also ordered cheese for the child’s chicken breast, that cheese didn't come out with the food, instead we had to wait ten minutes for a single piece of cheese to be brought to us!"

The Picture House, Market Street, Ebbw Vale

The Picture House has received 88 reviews leaving it with a rating of three out of five. Of those, 44 per cent rated it excellent or very good.

'Family friendly'

This customer was thrilled with their experience: "Lovely staff, very speedy service even while very busy, lovely food.very affordable. Plenty of room for pushchairs and family friendly."

'Beer mats probably had more flavour'

While another customer was not at all pleased with their meal: "Ordered a ham and cheese panini. Side of chips was fine but the panini tasted (if that is the word) like cardboard. The beer mats probably had more flavour and better texture."

The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood

The Sirhowy is the lowest rated Wetherspoons in Gwent. Just 33 per cent of the 173 reviews left on TripAdvisor gave it an excellent or very good rating, giving it a score of 2.5 out of five.

'Great service'

This customer had no issues though: "I have had a few breakfasts from there recently and they have all been fantastic, great service, breakfast fantastic and the price is great, by far the best Wetherspoons in Gwent."

'Shocking food'

Other customers were less impressed: "Shocking food, terrible service, I ordered small egg, ham and chips, The food came, freezing cold with approx six chips and a slice of cheap ham and a hard egg."