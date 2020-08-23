POLICE have condemned the “blatant disregard” shown by a drug-driver for the safety of other road users after he mowed down a group of cyclists.

Jason Morgan, 48, was jailed for nearly three years for causing life-changing injuries to one rider and hurting three others after taking amphetamine.

He ploughed into “experienced and passionate” cyclists Darran Thomas, Huw Smith, Christopher Jones and David Myhill on a country road near Bargoed last year.

Some of the friends were “catapulted” through the air while others were forced under his Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling at around 60mph.

Morgan, 48, from Colly Row, Bedlinog, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, admitted dangerous driving two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving.

He was more than three times the amphetamine limit and travelling on the wrong side of the road, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Judge Nicola Jones jailed him for two years and eight months and banned him from driving for four years and four months.

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, PC Michelle Greatrex said: “I welcome the sentence given to Morgan. Morgan’s actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users.

“Whilst one of the four cyclists involved suffered life-changing injuries, it is only by chance that there wasn’t a more serious outcome for all involved.

“This incident was entirely avoidable; Morgan was driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming cyclists travelling in single file.”

PC Greatrex added: “He was found to be three times the legal limit for drugs.

“All the cyclists sustained injuries of varying degree and continue to live with the trauma of being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

“I would like to thank the cyclists, their families and the witnesses who gave their full support throughout this investigation; resulting in a guilty plea, custodial sentence and driving disqualification.

“I hope this outcome serves as a warning to anyone who chooses to get behind a vehicle having taken drugs that they are putting not only their own but the lives of others at risk.”