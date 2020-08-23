A FURTHER 20 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales, according to the latest coronavirus figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).
The new confirmed cases takes the total number in Wales to 17,727 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the new cases, just one was in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, covering Gwent.
The one case was located in Monmouthshire, which now has a total number of 388 confirmed cases..
Elsewhere in Gwent, Caerphilly still stands on 758 total cases, Newport (896 total cases), Blaenau Gwent (376) and Torfaen (363).
No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Gwent, but there were two new death reported for Wales as a whole. The Covid-19 death toll in Wales stands at 1,592 people, of whom 275 died in the ABUHB area.
The PHW death tolls only count people who died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 20 new cases in Wales were found in the following areas: Cardiff and Vale UHB (12 new cases); Aneurin Bevan UHB (one new case); Swansea Bay UHB (three new cases); Betsi Cadwaldr UHB (three new cases); and Hywel Dda (one new case).