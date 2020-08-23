GWENT Police have been remembering one of their officers on the 30th anniversary of his tragic death.
PC Terence John Davies died on August 23, 1990 after he was hit by a stolen car which failed to stop.
The 34-year-old passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained while cycling home after a tour of duty at Maindee in Newport.
PC Davies joined the force in December 1982. He married Jayne in 1985.
When he died, the couple had one daughter Rebecca and his wife was expecting their second child who was named Lowri and graduated as a Gwent Police officer in 2017.
On Twitter, the Gwent force’s Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman wrote: “Today we remember PC Terence John Davies who died 23 August 1990, aged 34.
"Terry was fatally injured while cycling home from duty when struck by a stolen car. It was an honour to be with Terrys family on this sad occasion.”