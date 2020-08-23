A MAN has been charged on suspicion of stealing £400 of alcohol from a Gwent supermarket.
He is due to appear in court tomorrow after he was arrested in connection with an alleged theft from Waitrose Abergavenny on Wednesday, August 19.
