POLICE have released the picture of a motorbike-riding drug dealer who was jailed after he was caught red-handed trafficking cocaine on the streets of Newport.

Jack O’Neill, 21, of Brynglas Court, Newport, was locked up for more than two years at Cardiff Crown Court.

At an earlier hearing in April, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how he was arrested in the Maesglas area.

Prosecutor David Cook said: “The police saw the defendant on a Sunday evening and when they approached him, he adopted a fighting stance.

“There was something of a scuffle and officers recovered drugs and a mobile phone after they searched him.

“They found nine wraps of cocaine weighing 6.2g and with a potential street value of £430.

“There were 76 messages on the phone and some offering the dealing and delivery of drugs.”

O’Neill pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and resisting arrest.

He also admitted riding a Yamaha YP400 motorbike with no insurance on Maesglas Avenue and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The offences were committed on April 5.

Ben Waters, defending, said that his client was of clean character with no previous convictions recorded against him.

Judge Daniel Williams locked O’Neill up for two years and four months.

He is due to serve half that sentence before being released on parole.

O’Neill was also banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge within three months of his release.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and a Nokia mobile telephone and iPhone.